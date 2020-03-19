NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Vs. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Those Ticking Clocks

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) shares are -73.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -19.98% or -$1.69 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +35.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.94% down YTD and -74.26% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -52.09% and -75.35% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 05, 2020, UBS recommended the NS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 11, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the NS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.77 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.88. The forecasts give the NuStar Energy L.P. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.48% or 57.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 14.30% in the current quarter to $0.39, up from the -$2.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.6, up 8.40% from -$2.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.26 and $0.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 43 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,314,734 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 132,346. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 555,474 and 80,522 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brown Mary Rose, a EVP & CAO at the company, bought 6,645 shares worth $39992.0 at $6.02 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 70,000 NS shares valued at $430073.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $6.14 per share. Barron Bradley C (CEO & President) bought 2,000 shares at $8.48 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $16951.0 while Bates Jesse D, (Director) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 13 for $22400.0 with each share fetching $11.20.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), on the other hand, is trading around $76.61 with a market cap of $11.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $154.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.54 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VMC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 17.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $99.58 million. This represented a 91.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.19 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.08 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.93 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.65 billion from $10.54 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $984.12 million, significantly higher than the $832.78 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $600.03 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Vulcan Materials Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 34,930 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,090 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 325.69k shares after the latest sales, with 10.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.20% with a share float percentage of 131.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vulcan Materials Company having a total of 938 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.84 million shares worth more than $2.14 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with the investment firm holding over 11.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 billion and represent 8.42% of shares outstanding.