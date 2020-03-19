Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Vs. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS): Which Is Riskier?

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares are -67.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -49.73% or -$1.86 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -72.71% down YTD and -67.42% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -63.57% and -71.08% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 13, 2015, Maxim Group recommended the ORC stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 17, 2017. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the ORC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.88 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 73.14.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 52.60% in the current quarter to $0.23, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.91, up 20.20% from $0.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.2 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 72,794 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 785. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 53,392 and 565 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cauley Robert E, a CEO at the company, bought 25,000 shares worth $96178.0 at $3.85 per share on Mar 13. The CFO, CIO and Secretary had earlier bought another 25,000 ORC shares valued at $95027.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $3.80 per share.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SENS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.62 with a market cap of $150.18M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SENS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $26.83 million. This represented a -199.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $132.8 million from $167.05 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$136.05 million, significantly lower than the -$90.77 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$137.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Senseonics Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 203,326 shares. Insider sales totaled 80,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.5M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.70% with a share float percentage of 153.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.