PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) makes -69.95% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is -74.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.61 and a high of $23.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The PMT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.02%.

Currently trading at $5.68, the stock is -71.41% and -74.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.03 million and changing -34.71% at the moment leaves the stock -74.34% off its SMA200. PMT registered -72.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -74.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.06.

The stock witnessed a -75.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.52%, and is -69.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.06% over the week and 14.59% over the month.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $708.18M and $786.30M in sales. and $786.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 2.48 and Fwd P/E is 2.57. Profit margin for the company is 25.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -25.39% and -76.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Analyst Forecasts

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $141.2M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Top Institutional Holders

ForPennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), with 71.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.32%. The shares outstanding are 124.68M, and float is at 98.74M with Short Float at 3.18%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.33 million shares valued at $363.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.27% of the PMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.85 million shares valued at $219.5 million to account for 9.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 2.95 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $65.69 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.79% of the shares totaling 2.8 million with a market value of $62.37 million.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sullivan Marianne, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sullivan Marianne bought 85,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $6.55 per share for a total of $558350.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47077.0 shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that McAllister, Nancy (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $5.18 per share for $51815.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12366.0 shares of the PMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Carnahan Scott W. (Director) acquired 39,507 shares at an average price of $7.23 for $285567.0. The insider now directly holds 23,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -66.38% down over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -49.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.47% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.26.