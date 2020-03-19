Finance

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) â€“ key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

By Andrew Francis

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -16.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.46 and a high of $45.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $33.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.62% off its average median price target of $279.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.79% off the consensus price target high of $511.83 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 78.23% higher than the price target low of $145.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.77, the stock is -9.66% and -13.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.56 million and changing -4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -0.99% off its SMA200. PDD registered 25.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -10.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.15.

The stock witnessed a -12.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.86%, and is -9.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 3683 employees, a market worth around $39.46B and $3.59B in sales. and $3.59B in sales Fwd P/E is 29.04. Profit margin for the company is -27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.10% and -29.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.75 with sales reaching $5.19B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 764.70% in year-over-year returns.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), with 15.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.34% while institutional investors hold 29.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.24B, and float is at 354.39M with Short Float at 8.63%. Institutions hold 29.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 21.25 million shares valued at $803.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 24.83% of the PDD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 16.95 million shares valued at $641.2 million to account for 19.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hsbc Holdings Plc which holds 11.8 million shares representing 13.79% and valued at over $446.46 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 11.69% of the shares totaling 10.01 million with a market value of $378.61 million.

