Positives for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) as stock loss in recent trading

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) is -8.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $59.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENPH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.29% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.73% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 38.49% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.99, the stock is -49.55% and -39.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.49 million and changing -18.07% at the moment leaves the stock -12.26% off its SMA200. ENPH registered 160.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.38.

The stock witnessed a -40.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.87%, and is -42.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.16% over the week and 13.85% over the month.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) has around 577 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $624.30M in sales. and $624.30M in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.74 and Fwd P/E is 16.72. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.09% and -59.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (46.00%).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enphase Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $206.03M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 41.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 41.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 105.70% in year-over-year returns.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), with 26.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.52% while institutional investors hold 75.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.67M, and float is at 95.67M with Short Float at 16.10%. Institutions hold 59.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.22 million shares valued at $240.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.49% of the ENPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.5 million shares valued at $195.88 million to account for 6.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Park West Asset Management LLC which holds 3.89 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $101.68 million, while KPCB GGF Associates, LLC holds 3.09% of the shares totaling 3.81 million with a market value of $99.58 million.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RODGERS THURMAN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RODGERS THURMAN J sold 178,694 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $52.38 per share for a total of $9.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Enphase Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that GOMO STEVEN J (Director) sold a total of 67,781 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $57.92 per share for $3.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ENPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, RODGERS THURMAN J (Director) disposed off 1,821,306 shares at an average price of $53.15 for $96.81 million. The insider now directly holds 156,710 shares of Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH).

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SunPower Corporation (SPWR) that is trading -26.02% down over the past 12 months. ABB Ltd (ABB) is -20.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.44% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.