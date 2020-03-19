Qudian Inc. (QD) turns bearish with loss of -0.35 points

Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) is -71.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $9.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The QD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $16.01 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.12% off the consensus price target high of $27.64 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 83.29% higher than the price target low of $8.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.35, the stock is -40.52% and -53.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.95 million and changing -20.59% at the moment leaves the stock -77.47% off its SMA200. QD registered -75.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.96.

The stock witnessed a -38.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.26%, and is -34.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.74% over the week and 12.81% over the month.

Qudian Inc. (QD) has around 1154 employees, a market worth around $391.35M and $1.25B in sales. and $1.25B in sales Current P/E ratio is 0.73 and Fwd P/E is 1.81. Profit margin for the company is 44.80%. Distance from 52-week low is -14.56% and -85.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Qudian Inc. (QD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qudian Inc. (QD) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qudian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $1.78B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 16.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 483.30% in year-over-year returns.

Qudian Inc. (QD) Top Institutional Holders

24ForQudian Inc. (QD), with 57.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.44% while institutional investors hold 74.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.89M, and float is at 151.63M with Short Float at 14.92%. Institutions hold 59.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.92 million shares valued at $42.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.69% of the QD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 7.76 million shares valued at $36.57 million to account for 18.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 7.33 million shares representing 17.01% and valued at over $34.55 million, while Citigroup Inc. holds 14.28% of the shares totaling 6.16 million with a market value of $29.0 million.

Qudian Inc. (QD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) that is trading -52.81% down over the past 12 months. Navient Corporation (NAVI) is -58.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.