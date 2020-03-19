Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) makes -14.66% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is -49.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $17.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -112.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.25, the stock is -33.27% and -45.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.16 million and changing -7.81% at the moment leaves the stock -58.07% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered -75.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.09.

The stock witnessed a -55.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.53%, and is -14.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.73% over the week and 17.06% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 25228 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $13.46B in sales. and $13.46B in sales Fwd P/E is 1.88. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.20% and -75.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Qurate Retail Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $2.93B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

541 institutions hold shares in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA), with 9.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.36% while institutional investors hold 104.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 465.99M, and float is at 378.65M with Short Float at 8.84%. Institutions hold 101.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.69 million shares valued at $528.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.21% of the QRTEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36.11 million shares valued at $304.37 million to account for 9.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harris Associates L.P. which holds 22.52 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $189.86 million, while FPR Partners, LLC holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 22.22 million with a market value of $187.3 million.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GEORGE MICHAEL A, the company’s President, CEO. SEC filings show that GEORGE MICHAEL A bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $5.46 per share for a total of $272975.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.49 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that GEORGE MICHAEL A (President, CEO) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $5.44 per share for $2.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.44 million shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, ROSENTHALER ALBERT E (Chief Corp. Dev. Officer) disposed off 58,992 shares at an average price of $8.32 for $490737.0. The insider now directly holds 152,118 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).