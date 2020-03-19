Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RTTR) And STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) Saying Scary Stuff?

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares are 11.90% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.66% or -$0.03 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -78.02% down YTD and 16.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -29.48% and -0.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2017, Chardan Capital Markets recommended the RTTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on October 23, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the RTTR stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.19 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.00. The forecasts give the Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 97.29% or 97.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$1.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 1 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 3 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 500,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 537,500. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500,000 and 537,500 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ritter Ira E., a COB, CSO at the company, sold 18,750 shares worth $7043.0 at $0.38 per share on Mar 04. The Director had earlier sold another 500,000 RTTR shares valued at $110000.0 on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $0.22 per share.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM), on the other hand, is trading around $15.86 with a market cap of $17.27B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $31.16 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

STM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $621.0 million. This represented a 77.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.75 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.45 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $11.87 billion from $11.62 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $137.0 million while total current assets were at $6.26 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.87 billion, significantly higher than the $1.84 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.87 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 28.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.30% with a share float percentage of 639.49M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with STMicroelectronics N.V. having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company.