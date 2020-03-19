Sabre Corporation (SABR) up -75.63% since start of the year

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) is -76.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.92 and a high of $25.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The SABR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.42% off its average median price target of $11.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.22% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 42.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.18, the stock is -61.68% and -72.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.06 million and changing -31.84% at the moment leaves the stock -76.19% off its SMA200. SABR registered -75.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.68.

The stock witnessed a -76.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.18%, and is -43.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.44% over the week and 12.32% over the month.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) has around 9250 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $3.98B in sales. and $3.98B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.93 and Fwd P/E is 5.78. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -12.50% and -79.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sabre Corporation (SABR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sabre Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $916.05M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Top Institutional Holders

53ForSabre Corporation (SABR), with 903.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 96.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 304.98M, and float is at 272.85M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 96.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.91 million shares valued at $626.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.20% of the SABR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.81 million shares valued at $601.66 million to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 23.92 million shares representing 8.74% and valued at over $536.7 million, while Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. holds 6.80% of the shares totaling 18.61 million with a market value of $417.51 million.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Sabre Corporation (SABR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MENKE SEAN E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MENKE SEAN E sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $21.71 per share for a total of $369033.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152825.0 shares.

Sabre Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) sold a total of 8,513 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $23.07 per share for $196397.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 169825.0 shares of the SABR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 02, MENKE SEAN E (President and CEO) disposed off 17,000 shares at an average price of $22.59 for $384100.0. The insider now directly holds 178,338 shares of Sabre Corporation (SABR).

Sabre Corporation (SABR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -53.91% down over the past 12 months. Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is -62.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.14% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.