Sea Limited (SE) is attracting new Institutional Money

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is 4.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.83 and a high of $52.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $44.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.3% off its average median price target of $56.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.45% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 23.01% higher than the price target low of $54.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.96, the stock is -12.17% and -7.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.53 million and changing -5.20% at the moment leaves the stock 15.14% off its SMA200. SE registered 74.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.51.

The stock witnessed a -15.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.42%, and is -12.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 22600 employees, a market worth around $22.42B and $2.18B in sales. and $2.18B in sales Profit margin for the company is -67.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.21% and -20.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.30%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sea Limited (SE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sea Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.32 with sales reaching $929.12M over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 60.50% in year-over-year returns.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in Sea Limited (SE), with 8.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 79.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 534.35M, and float is at 58.96M with Short Float at 43.85%. Institutions hold 78.01% of the Float.