Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) Vs. Citigroup Inc. (C): Updated Outlook

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) shares are -32.03% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.75% or -$0.71 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +25.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.25% down YTD and -31.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 9.11% and -26.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the SFNC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on January 24, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the SFNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $28.00. The forecasts give the Simmons First National Corporation stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $21.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.82% or 13.29%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.90% in the current quarter to $0.57, up from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.41, up 8.00% from $2.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.58 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 112 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 174,019 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 45,666. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 106,140 and 42,777 in purchases and sales respectively.

MAKRIS GEORGE JR, a Chairman & CEO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $239900.0 at $23.99 per share on Oct 31. The EVP had earlier sold another 1,013 SFNC shares valued at $25386.0 on Nov 14. The shares were sold at $25.06 per share. MAKRIS GEORGE JR (Chairman & CEO) bought 2,660 shares at $24.42 per share on Aug 06 for a total of $64948.0 while MAKRIS GEORGE JR, (Chairman & CEO) bought 10,858 shares on Aug 06 for $264655.0 with each share fetching $24.37.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), on the other hand, is trading around $36.43 with a market cap of $90.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $89.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.36% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Citigroup Inc. (C) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

C’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 51.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.38 billion. This represented a 65.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.55 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.01 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.84 billion, significantly lower than the $36.95 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$18.17 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Citigroup Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 81 times and accounting for 579,747 shares. Insider sales totaled 188,021 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 65.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.76M shares after the latest sales, with 13.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.70% with a share float percentage of 2.10B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Citigroup Inc. having a total of 2,328 institutions that hold shares in the company.