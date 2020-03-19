Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) Vs. Humana Inc. (HUM): Those Ticking Clocks

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares are -40.35% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.30% or -$5.68 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.88% down YTD and -36.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.75% and -38.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the SWKS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Argus had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 12, 2020. 31 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the SWKS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 31 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $72.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $125.12. The forecasts give the Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock a price target range of $145.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $90.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.28% or 19.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $1.34, down from the $1.47 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.26, up 0.50% from $6.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.24 and $1.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 79 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 101 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 537,314 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 571,211. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 74,482 and 80,482 in purchases and sales respectively.

TERRY ROBERT JOHN, a SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $124010.0 at $124.01 per share on Jan 21. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 11,922 SWKS shares valued at $1.41 million on Jan 27. The shares were sold at $117.88 per share. ALDRICH DAVID J (Director) sold 7,560 shares at $120.01 per share on Jan 03 for a total of $907286.0 while ALDRICH DAVID J, (Director) sold 30,000 shares on Dec 27 for $3.64 million with each share fetching $121.49.

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM), on the other hand, is trading around $246.58 with a market cap of $36.49B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $411.36 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $18.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Humana Inc. (HUM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HUM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.24 billion. This represented a 86.23% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $16.3 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.07 billion from $29.18 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $10.97 billion while total current assets were at $19.89 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.28 billion, significantly higher than the $2.17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.55 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 158 times at Humana Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 81 times and accounting for 249,393 shares. Insider sales totaled 198,245 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 77 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 331.59k shares after the latest sales, with 95.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.90% with a share float percentage of 131.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humana Inc. having a total of 1,142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.11 million shares worth more than $4.44 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.74 billion and represent 7.71% of shares outstanding.