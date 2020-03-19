Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), Matador Resources Company (MTDR)

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) shares are -37.12% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.85% or -$1.2 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +54.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.04% down YTD and -35.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.56% and -34.31% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 13, 2020, JMP Securities recommended the APO stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Downgrade the stock as a Perform on January 14, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $30.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 41.18.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.70% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.57, up 9.90% from $2.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.52 and $0.72. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 39 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 58 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 64,268,658 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 47,621,293. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,117,086 and 6,649,355 in purchases and sales respectively.

ROWAN MARC J, a Senior Managing Director at the company, sold 104,460 shares worth $4.48 million at $42.92 per share on Mar 04. The Senior Managing Director had earlier sold another 238,088 APO shares valued at $10.18 million on Mar 05. The shares were sold at $42.78 per share. ROWAN MARC J (Senior Managing Director) sold 87,835 shares at $43.45 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $3.82 million while ROWAN MARC J, (Senior Managing Director) sold 400,000 shares on Mar 02 for $16.98 million with each share fetching $42.45.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR), on the other hand, is trading around $1.20 with a market cap of $137.11M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Matador Resources Company (MTDR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MTDR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $19.7 million. This represented a 93.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $288.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.29 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.07 billion from $3.94 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $552.04 million, significantly lower than the $608.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$373.86 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 69 times at Matador Resources Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 752,797 shares. Insider sales totaled 71,296 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 17 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 35.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.67M shares after the latest sales, with 15.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 110.25M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matador Resources Company having a total of 356 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.0 million shares worth more than $251.5 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 12.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.29 million and represent 9.04% of shares outstanding.