Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN), ABB Ltd (ABB)

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are 66.11% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 122.36% or $3.83 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +176.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.19% down YTD and 71.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 69.76% and 106.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 13, 2016, Maxim Group recommended the APDN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 14, 2016.

The stock currently trades at $6.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.00. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 13.0.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.70% in the current quarter to -$0.77, up from the -$3.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.84, up 11.50% from -$10.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.59 and -$0.59. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,581,995 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Montgomery William W, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 6,678 shares worth $2390.0 at $0.36 per share on Sep 16. The 5% Owner had earlier bought another 75,000 APDN shares valued at $393000.0 on Nov 13. The shares were bought at $5.24 per share.

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB), on the other hand, is trading around $15.62 with a market cap of $38.35B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $26.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.26% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ABB Ltd (ABB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ABB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.56 billion. This represented a 77.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.10 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $46.11 billion from $44.56 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $566.0 million while total current assets were at $26.46 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.33 billion, significantly lower than the $2.92 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.56 billion.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ABB Ltd having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 13.09 million shares worth more than $315.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC, with the investment firm holding over 6.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $152.14 million and represent 4.20% of shares outstanding.