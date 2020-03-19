Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Callaway Golf Company (ELY), Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ)

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) shares are -74.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -26.55% or -$1.93 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.42% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.09% down YTD and -74.40% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -57.14% and -72.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 29, 2020, Imperial Capital recommended the ELY stock is a Outperform, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Resumed the stock as a Buy on March 05, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the ELY stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.20. The forecasts give the Callaway Golf Company stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $19.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.2% or 71.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -13.00% in the current quarter to $0.48, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, up 3.60% from $1.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.27 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 696,393 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 363,339. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 583,397 and 329,496 in purchases and sales respectively.

Arnett Richard H., a EVP, Glb. Mktg. & CGC Brands at the company, sold 13,137 shares worth $262740.0 at $20.00 per share on Aug 09. The EVP, Callaway Golf had earlier sold another 24,595 ELY shares valued at $536427.0 on Jan 06. The shares were sold at $21.81 per share. FLEISCHER RUSSELL L (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $14.75 per share on May 23 for a total of $73750.0 while Lynch Brian P., (EVP, CFO) bought 6,575 shares on May 20 for $99480.0 with each share fetching $15.13.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ), on the other hand, is trading around $10.35 with a market cap of $2.47B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UMPQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 75.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $83.75 million. This represented a 70.3% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $282.03 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.38 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.36 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$80.48 million, significantly lower than the $505.24 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$93.16 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 109 times at Umpqua Holdings Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 66 times and accounting for 366,078 shares. Insider sales totaled 117,330 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 43 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with -0.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.10% with a share float percentage of 219.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Umpqua Holdings Corporation having a total of 441 institutions that hold shares in the company.