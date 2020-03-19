Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC)

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares are -79.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -22.30% or -$0.91 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -78.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -71.44% and -77.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 02, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the DBI stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 18, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DBI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.17 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.71. The forecasts give the Designer Brands Inc. stock a price target range of $17.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $7.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.35% or 54.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to -$0.46, down from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.52, down -9.20% from $1.53 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.54. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.44 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 23 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 339,111 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 224,234. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 87,452 and 37,993 in purchases and sales respectively.

The V Chairman & President had earlier sold another 10,000 DBI shares valued at $155455.0 on Dec 23. The shares were sold at $15.55 per share.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC), on the other hand, is trading around $87.53 with a market cap of $40.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $153.32 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $11.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 154 times at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 76 times and accounting for 318,048 shares. Insider sales totaled 312,559 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 78 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 956.06k shares after the latest sales, with 12.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.80% with a share float percentage of 427.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. having a total of 1,700 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.45 million shares worth more than $5.34 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 27.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.33 billion and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.