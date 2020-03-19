Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares are 19.20% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.79% or $1.49 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +99.57% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -3.86% down YTD and 139.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 30.50% and 25.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 12, 2019, Deutsche Bank recommended the RAD stock is a Sell, while earlier, Guggenheim had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 27, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $18.44 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.63. The consensus price target represents an downside potential -141.68.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 500.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.36, up 0.60% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 783,500 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 22,202. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,000 and 1,866 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV), on the other hand, is trading around $2.42 with a market cap of $702.16M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

OVV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 26.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $635.0 million. This represented a 66.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.87 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.55 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.20 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $21.36 billion from $21.75 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.19 billion, significantly higher than the $1.74 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $139.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 76 times at Ovintiv Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 60 times and accounting for 635,938 shares. Insider sales totaled 254,403 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 16 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 44.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.09M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.20% with a share float percentage of 257.74M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ovintiv Inc. having a total of 596 institutions that hold shares in the company.