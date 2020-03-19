Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Bank of America Corporation (BAC), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) shares are -40.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.41% or -$1.19 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +6.18% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.72% down YTD and -40.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.29% and -39.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 21, 2020, Atlantic Equities recommended the BAC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the BAC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $20.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.92. The forecasts give the Bank of America Corporation stock a price target range of $45.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.8% or 25.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $0.71, up from the $0.7 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.92, down -1.60% from $2.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.6 and $0.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 78 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 88 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,948,001 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,161,322. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,684,469 and 1,341,740 in purchases and sales respectively.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 3 shares worth $44.0 at $14.70 per share on Dec 21. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 5 BAC shares valued at $74.0 on Dec 29. The shares were bought at $14.70 per share. BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ (10% Owner) bought 165 shares at $15.29 per share on Sep 14 for a total of $2523.0 while BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, (10% Owner) bought 1 shares on Mar 13 for $15.0 with each share fetching $15.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), on the other hand, is trading around $83.89 with a market cap of $281.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $136.17 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

JPM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 61.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $14.16 billion. This represented a 27.07% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.42 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.71 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.12 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $6.05 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 109 times at JPMorgan Chase & Co. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 63 times and accounting for 1,394,154 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,299,663 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 46 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.34M shares after the latest sales, with 4.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.10% with a share float percentage of 3.05B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. having a total of 3,569 institutions that hold shares in the company.