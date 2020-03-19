Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), Welltower Inc. (WELL)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) shares are -75.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.57% or -$1.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +16.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.21% down YTD and -74.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -48.28% and -73.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, Tudor Pickering recommended the CNQ stock is a Hold, while earlier, Tudor Pickering had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on December 11, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $7.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.74. The forecasts give the Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock a price target range of $39.32 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 80.16% or 48.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 28.60% in the current quarter to $0.49, up from the $0.2 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.73, up 21.50% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.11 and $0.92. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.86 for the next year.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), on the other hand, is trading around $33.22 with a market cap of $16.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $84.13 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.6 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Welltower Inc. (WELL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WELL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $131.65 million. This represented a 89.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.26 billion.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.54 billion, significantly lower than the $1.58 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $883.66 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Welltower Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 180,422 shares. Insider sales totaled 76,463 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 623.7k shares after the latest sales, with 41.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.80% with a share float percentage of 409.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Welltower Inc. having a total of 1,174 institutions that hold shares in the company.