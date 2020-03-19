Stocks that are not receiving major attention: Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH), Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) shares are -80.89% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -23.25% or -$1.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +79.70% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -82.96% down YTD and -81.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -69.64% and -81.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, CL King recommended the RUTH stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 17, 2020. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the RUTH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.33. The forecasts give the Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 83.36% or 48.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.00% in the current quarter to $0.44, down from the $0.45 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.48, up 4.10% from $1.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.29 and $0.33. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 173,328 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 131,387. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 173,148 and 46,687 in purchases and sales respectively.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE:CLM), on the other hand, is trading around $6.26 with a market cap of $470.96M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company.