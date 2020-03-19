Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), McKesson Corporation (MCK)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares are 333.82% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.43% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 382.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -43.81% and 114.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AIM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.36 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.83. The forecasts give the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock a price target range of $6.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.69% or -18.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.50% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.06, up 49.90% from -$9.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,560,977 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,551 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), on the other hand, is trading around $135.90 with a market cap of $26.20B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $168.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.35% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $14.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 14 times at McKesson Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 20,886 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,923 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 583.87k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.70% with a share float percentage of 173.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with McKesson Corporation having a total of 1,203 institutions that hold shares in the company.