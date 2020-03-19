Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL)

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares are -73.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -33.16% or -$1.92 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.82% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -77.20% down YTD and -71.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -48.59% and -75.41% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 14, 2020, Northcoast recommended the CWH stock is a Buy, while earlier, Monness Crespi & Hardt had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 26, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $3.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.40. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 71.12.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -45.80% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the -$0.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.98, down -3.10% from -$0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.49 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,811,644 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,106. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 273,441 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ADAMS STEPHEN, a Director at the company, bought 3,600 shares worth $24225.0 at $6.73 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 CWH shares valued at $129566.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $6.48 per share. LEMONIS MARCUS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought 100,000 shares at $6.33 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $632890.0 while ADAMS STEPHEN, (Director) bought 13,750 shares on Mar 11 for $111691.0 with each share fetching $8.12.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL), on the other hand, is trading around $3.60 with a market cap of $13.54M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 66.40% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Muscle Maker Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.