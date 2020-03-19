Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) shares are -79.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.25% or -$1.05 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +15.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -79.95% down YTD and -77.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.67% and -75.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Raymond James recommended the DVN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the DVN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.64. The forecasts give the Devon Energy Corporation stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.8% or 43.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.50% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.07, down -5.40% from $1.08 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.56 and $0.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.39 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 42 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 655,296 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 207,173. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 524,087 and 131,025 in purchases and sales respectively.

RATTIE KEITH O, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $140500.0 at $14.05 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 DVN shares valued at $90000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $9.00 per share. Humphers Jeremy D. (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares at $15.89 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $23835.0 while Humphers Jeremy D., (SVP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares on Dec 02 for $33015.0 with each share fetching $22.01.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY), on the other hand, is trading around $21.13 with a market cap of $7.90B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.49 and spell out a more modest performance – a 10.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $179.83 million. This represented a 67.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $559.57 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.72 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.56 billion from $3.66 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $478.92 million, significantly higher than the $471.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $437.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Cypress Semiconductor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 1,254,331 shares. Insider sales totaled 808,810 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.38M shares after the latest sales, with 71.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.50% with a share float percentage of 371.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cypress Semiconductor Corporation having a total of 471 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 35.91 million shares worth more than $837.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 34.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $807.98 million and represent 9.27% of shares outstanding.