Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN), Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares are -20.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.83% or -$0.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.11% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.86% down YTD and -20.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.99% and -39.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the NUAN stock is a Equal-Weight, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on January 13, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $14.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.67. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.09.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.40% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.86, down -19.00% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 181 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,373,384 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 972,111. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 112,400 and 128,726 in purchases and sales respectively.

BEAUDOIN THOMAS L, a EVP, Business Transformation at the company, sold 9,925 shares worth $220417.0 at $22.21 per share on Mar 02. The Executive Vice President and C had earlier sold another 15,000 NUAN shares valued at $332629.0 on Mar 02. The shares were sold at $22.18 per share. Dahdah Robert (Executive Vice President and C) sold 2,500 shares at $21.61 per share on Feb 28 for a total of $54028.0 while Tempesta Daniel David, (Executive Vice President and C) sold 15,000 shares on Feb 20 for $345665.0 with each share fetching $23.04.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO), on the other hand, is trading around $3.87 with a market cap of $510.72M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 59.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGRO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $24.23 million. This represented a 89.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $220.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.04 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $2.37 billion from $2.58 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.16 million while total current assets were at $556.36 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $168.69 million, significantly higher than the $101.42 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$35.7 million.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adecoagro S.A. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 11.42 million shares worth more than $95.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Route One Investment Company, L.P. held 9.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EMS Capital LP, with the investment firm holding over 11.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.34 million and represent 9.67% of shares outstanding.