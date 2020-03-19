Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), Walmart Inc. (WMT)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) shares are -74.45% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.14% or -$0.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -77.87% down YTD and -72.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.76% and -74.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the OXY stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Susquehanna had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 16, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.90 to suggest that the OXY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 5 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.53 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $39.48. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 73.33.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -57.90% in the current quarter to -$0.42, down from the $0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.56, down -3.10% from $1.45 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.14 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.36 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 677,636 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 148,651. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 414,390 and 96,144 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brown Oscar K, a Senior Vice President at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $137200.0 at $27.44 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 20,000 OXY shares valued at $236200.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $11.81 per share. Walter Elisse B. (Director) bought 3,758 shares at $33.21 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $124803.0 while MOORE JACK B, (Director) bought 12,900 shares on Dec 06 for $498005.0 with each share fetching $38.61.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), on the other hand, is trading around $122.58 with a market cap of $382.48B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $129.07 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.11 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Walmart Inc. (WMT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WMT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $28.6 billion. This represented a 79.81% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $141.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $236.5 billion from $239.83 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $25.25 billion, significantly lower than the $27.75 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $14.55 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 94 times at Walmart Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 48 times and accounting for 1,245,927,761 shares. Insider sales totaled 831,167,712 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 46 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.44B shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.10% with a share float percentage of 1.39B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walmart Inc. having a total of 2,612 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 133.81 million shares worth more than $15.9 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 89.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.69 billion and represent 3.17% of shares outstanding.