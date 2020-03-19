Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY), Infinera Corporation (INFN)

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) shares are -69.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -24.23% or -$0.47 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -50.51% and -70.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CLNY stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.63. The forecasts give the Colony Capital Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.0% or 65.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 62.50% in the current quarter to -$0.14, up from the -$0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.5, down -36.80% from -$2.41 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.14 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 140,102 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 67,196. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 67,196 in purchases and sales respectively.

BARRACK THOMAS JR, a Executive Chairman & CEO at the company, sold 3,250 shares worth $80666.0 at $24.82 per share on Mar 03. The Executive Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 16,251 CLNY shares valued at $403579.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $24.83 per share.

Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN), on the other hand, is trading around $4.37 with a market cap of $858.70M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.51% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Infinera Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 30,115 shares. Insider sales totaled 6,052 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.23M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.10% with a share float percentage of 178.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infinera Corporation having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 27.12 million shares worth more than $215.34 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FMR, LLC held 14.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP, with the investment firm holding over 20.98 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $166.54 million and represent 11.46% of shares outstanding.