Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG), Aphria Inc. (APHA)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) shares are -11.38% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.36% or -$0.82 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 6.15% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.59% and -15.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 27, 2016, JP Morgan recommended the NG stock is a Overweight, while earlier, B. Riley FBR Inc. had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 19, 2017. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.25. The forecasts give the NovaGold Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.82% or 27.82%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 84 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 101 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,353,286 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,883,846. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 596,192 and 561,086 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ottewell David A., a Vice President & CFO at the company, sold 13,208 shares worth $128382.0 at $9.72 per share on Feb 24. The President and CEO had earlier sold another 62,512 NG shares valued at $480092.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $7.68 per share. Ottewell David A. (Vice President & CFO) sold 15,289 shares at $9.34 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $142799.0 while Ottewell David A., (Vice President & CFO) sold 12,583 shares on Feb 10 for $113876.0 with each share fetching $9.05.

Aphria Inc. (NYSE:APHA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.13 with a market cap of $569.00M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.74% with a share float percentage of 252.54M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aphria Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 6.32 million shares worth more than $32.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 2.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.06 million and represent 2.09% of shares outstanding.