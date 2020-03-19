Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – O-I Glass Inc. (OI), Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC)

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) shares are -61.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.25% or -$0.9 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.00% and -65.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the OI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 07, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the OI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.52. The forecasts give the O-I Glass Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.91% or 7.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.06, up 0.50% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 705,204 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 134,758. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 600,625 and 134,600 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williams Carol A, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $122110.0 at $12.21 per share on Aug 05. The Director had earlier bought another 475 OI shares valued at $2678.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.64 per share.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC), on the other hand, is trading around $9.36 with a market cap of $374.40M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company.