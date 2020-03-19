Companies

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – O-I Glass Inc. (OI), Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (HYAC)

By Sue Brooks

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) shares are -61.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.25% or -$0.9 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -20.00% and -65.32% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 10, 2019, Goldman recommended the OI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 07, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the OI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.64 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.52. The forecasts give the O-I Glass Inc. stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.91% or 7.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.51 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.06, up 0.50% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.5 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 705,204 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 134,758. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 600,625 and 134,600 in purchases and sales respectively.

Williams Carol A, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $122110.0 at $12.21 per share on Aug 05. The Director had earlier bought another 475 OI shares valued at $2678.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.64 per share.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC), on the other hand, is trading around $9.36 with a market cap of $374.40M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Companies

Heat Check: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Vs. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)

Richard Addington - 0
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) shares are -40.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -12.49% or -$5.19 lower in the...
Read more
Companies

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares are -61.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.20% or -$0.84 lower in the...
Read more
Companies

This Could Be A Brutal Week For Aircastle Limited (AYR), TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Andrew Francis - 0
Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) shares are -11.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.21% or $0.06 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

Read More

Why has PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) dropped -15.82 in last trading?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is -14.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.50 and a high...
Read more

Why has Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS) gained 1.70 in last trading?

Markets Winifred Gerald - 0
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ: SPNS) is 11.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.84 and a...
Read more

Recent

A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: DTE Energy Company (DTE), New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
DTE Energy Company (NYSE: DTE) shares are -21.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.70% or -$13.59 lower in the latest...
Read more

These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Qudian Inc. (QD), First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares are -50.74% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.94% or -$0.2 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Things appear to be looking up for Danaher Corporation (DHR)

News Richard Addington - 0
Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is 1.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $123.50 and a high of...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us