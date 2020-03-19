Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – QEP Resources Inc. (QEP), Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU)

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) shares are -91.09% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -16.89% or -$0.08 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.53% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -91.65% down YTD and -89.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -34.26% and -84.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Siebert Williams Shank recommended the QEP stock is a Hold, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Resumed the stock as a Equal Weight on March 10, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the QEP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.11. The forecasts give the QEP Resources Inc. stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 96.36% or 46.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -225.00% in the current quarter to $0.05, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.23, up 1.20% from $0 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 27 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,359,189 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 442,592. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,089,449 and 435,573 in purchases and sales respectively.

TRICE DAVID A, a Director at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $25485.0 at $1.70 per share on Mar 06. The Director had earlier bought another 30,000 QEP shares valued at $18000.0 on Mar 09. The shares were bought at $0.60 per share. TRICE DAVID A (Director) bought 20,000 shares at $2.07 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $41400.0 while TRICE DAVID A, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 03 for $20300.0 with each share fetching $2.03.

Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU), on the other hand, is trading around $46.18 with a market cap of $22.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $95.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PRU’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $221.0 million. This represented a 98.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $19.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.80 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.02 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $19.63 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 38 times at Prudential Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 229,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 154,951 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.09M shares after the latest sales, with 12.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.90% with a share float percentage of 395.91M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prudential Financial Inc. having a total of 1,388 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.17 million shares worth more than $3.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 31.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.98 billion and represent 8.00% of shares outstanding.