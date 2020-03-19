Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – V.F. Corporation (VFC), The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) shares are -42.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.57% or -$3.38 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -39.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.64% and -30.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the VFC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Initiated the stock as a Market Perform on February 04, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $57.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $95.95. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 40.28.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.70% in the current quarter to $0.47, down from the $0.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.26, down -15.40% from $3.64 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 514,532 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 463,008. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500 and 3,542 in purchases and sales respectively.

OTIS CLARENCE JR, a Director at the company, sold 16,930 shares worth $1.54 million at $91.14 per share on Dec 11. The Director had earlier bought another 500 VFC shares valued at $35500.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $71.00 per share. Rendle Steven E (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 155,582 shares at $91.40 per share on Dec 11 for a total of $14.22 million while Rendle Steven E, (Chairman, President & CEO) sold 86,301 shares on Dec 10 for $7.83 million with each share fetching $90.71.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV), on the other hand, is trading around $81.69 with a market cap of $22.96B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $136.44 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $10.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at The Travelers Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 144,914 shares. Insider sales totaled 89,606 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 731.94k shares after the latest sales, with 20.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.10% with a share float percentage of 254.30M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Travelers Companies Inc. having a total of 1,498 institutions that hold shares in the company.