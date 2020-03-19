Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Zendesk Inc. (ZEN), Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) shares are -23.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.32% or -$2.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +17.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -35.70% down YTD and -23.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.44% and -34.80% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2019, Guggenheim recommended the ZEN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 17, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ZEN stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $58.84 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $97.85. The forecasts give the Zendesk Inc. stock a price target range of $110.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $73.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.51% or 19.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.43, up 29.80% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 406 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 459 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 465,202 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 830,694. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 114,540 and 151,433 in purchases and sales respectively.

Titterton Jeffrey J, a Chief Marketing Officer at the company, sold 1,700 shares worth $149328.0 at $87.84 per share on Feb 21. The President of Sales had earlier sold another 4,000 ZEN shares valued at $326867.0 on Feb 27. The shares were sold at $81.72 per share. Gomez Elena (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,500 shares at $89.75 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $403875.0 while Liu Ying Christina, (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,777 shares on Feb 20 for $249236.0 with each share fetching $89.75.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL), on the other hand, is trading around $120.45 with a market cap of $8.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $251.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BURL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $651.3 million. This represented a 70.51% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.21 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $3.06 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.69 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.59 billion from $5.51 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $891.73 million, significantly higher than the $639.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $563.37 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Burlington Stores Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 62,824 shares. Insider sales totaled 138,272 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 345.53k shares after the latest sales, with 7.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 65.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Burlington Stores Inc. having a total of 662 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.2 million shares worth more than $1.64 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 5.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 9.02% of shares outstanding.