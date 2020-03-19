Summarizing The Case For Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) shares are -53.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -15.19% or -$1.44 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.36% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.30% down YTD and -52.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -25.97% and -52.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the ANF stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wedbush had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 11, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the ANF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.55. The forecasts give the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.71% or 10.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.50% in the current quarter to -$0.76, down from the -$0.29 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.65, up 0.10% from $0.73 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.81 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 13 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 325,946 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 106,214. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 49,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ANDERSON KERRII B, a Director at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $20340.0 at $10.17 per share on Mar 12. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 15,000 ANF shares valued at $156900.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $10.46 per share. Lipesky Scott D. (SVP and CFO) bought 2,000 shares at $11.00 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $22000.0 while Horowitz Fran, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 30,000 shares on Mar 11 for $333750.0 with each share fetching $11.13.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH), on the other hand, is trading around $45.70 with a market cap of $15.30B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $58.43 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.79% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $44.0 million, significantly lower than the $736.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$105.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 19 times at Cardinal Health Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 39,978 shares. Insider sales totaled 17,056 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 463.94k shares after the latest sales, with 9.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.60% with a share float percentage of 291.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cardinal Health Inc. having a total of 1,024 institutions that hold shares in the company.