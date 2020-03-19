Summarizing The Case For Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR), Sunrun Inc. (RUN)

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares are -30.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.23% or -$10.88 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -30.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -21.63% and -28.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the DLTR stock is a Buy, while earlier, Loop Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Hold on March 16, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the DLTR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $65.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $93.82. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 30.11.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $1.06, down from the $1.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.03, up 3.70% from $4.76 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.75 and $0.97. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.55 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 68 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 48 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 196,914 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 254,496. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 500 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lewis Lemuel E, a Director at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $88540.0 at $88.54 per share on Dec 03. The Director had earlier bought another 500 DLTR shares valued at $37632.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $75.26 per share. Lewis Lemuel E (Director) bought 1,000 shares at $89.49 per share on Dec 02 for a total of $89490.0 while SAUNDERS THOMAS A, (Director) sold 1,000 shares on Oct 11 for $116200.0 with each share fetching $116.20.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN), on the other hand, is trading around $8.90 with a market cap of $1.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 86 times at Sunrun Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 2,554,930 shares. Insider sales totaled 854,411 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 54 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -22.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.24M shares after the latest sales, with 76.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 113.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunrun Inc. having a total of 284 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 29.77 million shares worth more than $411.17 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 24.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 12.9 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.13 million and represent 10.80% of shares outstanding.