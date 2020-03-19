Summarizing The Case For Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE: FTAI) shares are -70.98% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.14% or -$1.52 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +53.66% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.91% down YTD and -70.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -55.00% and -73.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 26, 2019, Stifel recommended the FTAI stock is a Buy, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on December 02, 2019. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the FTAI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.00. The forecasts give the Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.0% or 71.65%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 209.50% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the -$0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.07, up 13.10% from $1.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.15 and $0.4. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.57 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 221,841 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 11,991 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

TUCHMAN MARTIN, a Director at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $1.29 million at $25.88 per share on Sep 12. The Director had earlier bought another 200,000 FTAI shares valued at $5.0 million on Nov 27. The shares were bought at $25.00 per share. TUCHMAN MARTIN (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $25.86 per share on Sep 12 for a total of $258600.0 while TUCHMAN MARTIN, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Sep 11 for $257500.0 with each share fetching $25.75.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA), on the other hand, is trading around $11.23 with a market cap of $2.95B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 6.83 million shares worth more than $98.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Karpus Management Inc held 2.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 6.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.04 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.