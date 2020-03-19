Summarizing The Case For Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI), Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares are -64.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -20.48% or -$3.9 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -70.31% down YTD and -63.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -61.73% and -69.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Macquarie recommended the GLPI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 06, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the GLPI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $15.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.40. The forecasts give the Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $32.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 72.96% or 52.69%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.54, up from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.3, up 3.30% from $1.81 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.6. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.4 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 31 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 712,256 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 604,588. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 697,256 and 563,130 in purchases and sales respectively.

CARLINO PETER M, a Chairman,CEO,President at the company, bought 47,000 shares worth $969388.0 at $20.63 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 GLPI shares valued at $193100.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $19.31 per share. CARLINO PETER M (Chairman,CEO,President) bought 33,000 shares at $30.45 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $1.0 million while Urdang E Scott, (Director) bought 10,000 shares on Mar 13 for $307060.0 with each share fetching $30.71.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI), on the other hand, is trading around $1.25 with a market cap of $172.63M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 80.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.01 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GCI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -8.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $457.05 million. This represented a 34.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $699.27 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.36 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.12 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.02 billion from $2.56 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $25.54 million, significantly lower than the $157.52 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $11.56 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 50 times at Gannett Co. Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 40 times and accounting for 1,589,500 shares. Insider sales totaled 201,608 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.9M shares after the latest sales, with 31.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.90% with a share float percentage of 124.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gannett Co. Inc. having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.43 million shares worth more than $123.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 32.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.99 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.84 million and represent 21.47% of shares outstanding.