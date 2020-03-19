Summarizing The Case For NiSource Inc. (NI), Edison International (EIX)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) shares are -15.23% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.95% or -$0.97 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +20.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -22.52% down YTD and -13.14% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.92% and -21.88% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Barclays recommended the NI stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Jefferies had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.60 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.58. The forecasts give the NiSource Inc. stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $28.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.48% or 15.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.70% in the current quarter to $0.81, down from the $0.82 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.35, up 5.40% from $1.32 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.05 and $0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.42 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 498,029 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 328,870. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 448,817 and 164,247 in purchases and sales respectively.

Surface Suzanne K., a Chief Services Officer at the company, sold 7,407 shares worth $212951.0 at $28.75 per share on Mar 04. The VP & Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 12,650 NI shares valued at $375199.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $29.66 per share. Hightman Carrie J (EVP & Chief Legal Officer) sold 11,696 shares at $29.50 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $345032.0 while Vegas Pablo, (EVP & President, Gas Utilities) sold 11,148 shares on Mar 02 for $301219.0 with each share fetching $27.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), on the other hand, is trading around $49.04 with a market cap of $20.26B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $81.58 and spell out a more modest performance – a 39.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Edison International (EIX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

EIX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 14.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $222.0 million. This represented a 92.53% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.97 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$4.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $64.38 billion from $64.21 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$307.0 million, significantly lower than the $3.18 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.18 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Edison International over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 38,511 shares. Insider sales totaled 14,011 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 221.17k shares after the latest sales, with 21.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.20% with a share float percentage of 362.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edison International having a total of 907 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.91 million shares worth more than $2.26 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 29.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.23 billion and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.