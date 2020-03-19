Summarizing The Case For Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI), The Unilever Group (UL)

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) shares are -43.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.36% or $0.18 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 10.34% and -24.71% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2017, Robert W. Baird recommended the PTI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on October 18, 2018. 4 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the PTI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 4 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.50. The forecasts give the Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.0% or 57.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 20.70% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.28 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.04, down -72.60% from -$1.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.33 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,283,919. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

New Enterprise Associates 12, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 117,164 shares worth $287134.0 at $2.45 per share on Nov 26. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 1,166,755 PTI shares valued at $2.94 million on Nov 27. The shares were sold at $2.52 per share.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), on the other hand, is trading around $48.88 with a market cap of $137.50B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.16% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.20% with a share float percentage of 1.13B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Unilever Group having a total of 721 institutions that hold shares in the company.