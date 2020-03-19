Summarizing The Case For TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD), SLM Corporation (SLM)

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) shares are -37.32% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.23% or -$1.72 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.45% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.28% down YTD and -39.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.51% and -36.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 09, 2019, Raymond James recommended the AMTD stock is a Mkt Perform, while earlier, Wolfe Research had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on January 06, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the AMTD stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.23. The forecasts give the TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $36.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.08% or 13.47%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -3.90% in the current quarter to $0.77, down from the $0.93 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.94, down -14.70% from $4.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.59 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 83 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 14 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 189,983 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 128,242. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 41,796 and 12,346 in purchases and sales respectively.

BOYLE STEPHEN J, a President and CEO at the company, sold 18,180 shares worth $949905.0 at $52.25 per share on Dec 16. The EVP, General Counsel and Sec. had earlier sold another 17,241 AMTD shares valued at $896704.0 on Dec 17. The shares were sold at $52.01 per share. Quirk Steven M. (EVP, Trader Group) sold 24,043 shares at $53.46 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $1.29 million while KOPLOW ELLEN L S, (EVP, General Counsel and Sec.) sold 7,533 shares on Dec 05 for $384484.0 with each share fetching $51.04.

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM), on the other hand, is trading around $6.86 with a market cap of $3.21B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.91 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.68% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the SLM Corporation (SLM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SLM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 29.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.85 million. This represented a 100.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $600.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.34 as given in the last earnings report.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$15.64 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at SLM Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 437,553 shares. Insider sales totaled 233,827 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 49 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -33.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.14M shares after the latest sales, with 25.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 420.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SLM Corporation having a total of 411 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 39.92 million shares worth more than $355.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 39.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $349.9 million and represent 9.30% of shares outstanding.