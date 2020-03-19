SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is attracting new Institutional Money

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) is -36.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.03 and a high of $16.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $4.92, the stock is -38.98% and -42.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing -8.21% at the moment leaves the stock -50.13% off its SMA200. SPWR registered -26.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.85.

The stock witnessed a -46.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.80%, and is -20.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.24% over the week and 11.94% over the month.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has around 8400 employees, a market worth around $1.02B and $1.86B in sales. and $1.86B in sales Current P/E ratio is 205.00 and Fwd P/E is 14.60. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.08% and -69.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SunPower Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $415.84M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 102.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in SunPower Corporation (SPWR), with 83.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.76% while institutional investors hold 88.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 207.00M, and float is at 84.60M with Short Float at 25.71%. Institutions hold 44.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 12.39 million shares valued at $96.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.36% of the SPWR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.76 million shares valued at $83.92 million to account for 6.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.02 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $46.92 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 2.26% of the shares totaling 3.81 million with a market value of $29.73 million.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 109 insider transactions have happened at SunPower Corporation (SPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MAHAFFEY KENNETH LAWRENCE, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that MAHAFFEY KENNETH LAWRENCE sold 39,517 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $9.08 per share for a total of $358814.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75973.0 shares.

SunPower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Richards Douglas J. (EVP, Administration) sold a total of 12,928 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $9.09 per share for $117516.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69262.0 shares of the SPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Sial Manavendra (EVP and CFO) disposed off 12,711 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $127110.0. The insider now directly holds 33,052 shares of SunPower Corporation (SPWR).

SunPower Corporation (SPWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -57.01% down over the past 12 months. Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) is -42.63% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.43% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.05.