Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) picks momentum as shares drop -4.78%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -22.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.15 and a high of $10.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $10.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.37% off the consensus price target high of $11.37 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 16.81% higher than the price target low of $8.15 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.78, the stock is -13.04% and -18.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.96 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -22.07% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -29.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.69.

The stock witnessed a -24.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.02%, and is -4.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 99417 employees, a market worth around $26.38B and $23.88B in sales. and $23.88B in sales Current P/E ratio is 95.49 and Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.24% and -35.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $5.47B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 133.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

315 institutions hold shares in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), with 33.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 19.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.89B, and float is at 3.26B with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 19.11% of the Float.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -66.03% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is 5.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.72% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.