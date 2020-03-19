The decline in Centene Corporation (CNC) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is -16.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.62 and a high of $68.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNC stock was last observed hovering at around $57.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.31% off its average median price target of $82.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.85% off the consensus price target high of $103.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 24.74% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.68, the stock is -9.99% and -15.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing -9.16% at the moment leaves the stock -3.34% off its SMA200. CNC registered -12.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.50.

The stock witnessed a -21.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.23%, and is -9.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.99% over the week and 7.96% over the month.

Centene Corporation (CNC) has around 56600 employees, a market worth around $31.35B and $74.64B in sales. and $74.64B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.76 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.56% and -23.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Centene Corporation (CNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centene Corporation (CNC) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centene Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $17.99B over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.90% in year-over-year returns.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Top Institutional Holders

1,024 institutions hold shares in Centene Corporation (CNC), with 9.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.40% while institutional investors hold 94.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 595.19M, and float is at 576.94M with Short Float at 1.59%. Institutions hold 92.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42.27 million shares valued at $2.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.23% of the CNC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 36.54 million shares valued at $1.94 billion to account for 8.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 33.04 million shares representing 7.99% and valued at over $1.75 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 6.72% of the shares totaling 27.78 million with a market value of $1.48 billion.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Insider Activity

A total of 89 insider transactions have happened at Centene Corporation (CNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thompson Tommy G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thompson Tommy G sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $53.42 per share for a total of $26710.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381851.0 shares.

Centene Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Thompson Tommy G (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $65.81 per share for $32905.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 382351.0 shares of the CNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06, DITMORE ROBERT K (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $65.31 for $1.96 million. The insider now directly holds 754,673 shares of Centene Corporation (CNC).

Centene Corporation (CNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Humana Inc. (HUM) that is trading -13.98% down over the past 12 months. Triple-S Management Corporation (GTS) is -59.72% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.93% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.42.