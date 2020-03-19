The decline in Realty Income Corporation (O) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is -42.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.80 and a high of $84.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The O stock was last observed hovering at around $55.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.62%.

Currently trading at $42.50, the stock is -42.82% and -44.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing -22.90% at the moment leaves the stock -43.10% off its SMA200. O registered -39.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.55.

The stock witnessed a -47.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.81%, and is -42.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.15% over the week and 6.51% over the month.

Realty Income Corporation (O) has around 194 employees, a market worth around $15.82B and $1.49B in sales. and $1.49B in sales Current P/E ratio is 30.82 and Fwd P/E is 26.04. Profit margin for the company is 29.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -17.95% and -49.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.30%).

Realty Income Corporation (O) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Realty Income Corporation (O) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Realty Income Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $407.14M over the same period. The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.00% in year-over-year returns.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Top Institutional Holders

1,101 institutions hold shares in Realty Income Corporation (O), with 683.93k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.21% while institutional investors hold 74.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 372.15M, and float is at 342.00M with Short Float at 2.83%. Institutions hold 74.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 53.31 million shares valued at $3.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.56% of the O Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 34.37 million shares valued at $2.53 billion to account for 10.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 21.7 million shares representing 6.33% and valued at over $1.6 billion, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 2.43% of the shares totaling 8.31 million with a market value of $612.04 million.

Realty Income Corporation (O) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Realty Income Corporation (O) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MEURER PAUL M, the company’s EVP CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that MEURER PAUL M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $75.33 per share for a total of $753300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30468.0 shares.

Realty Income Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 05 that Chapman A. Larry (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 05 and was made at $75.09 per share for $600720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14757.0 shares of the O stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 05, McLaughlin Gregory (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $75.81 for $227430.0. The insider now directly holds 17,886 shares of Realty Income Corporation (O).

Realty Income Corporation (O): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -59.21% down over the past 12 months. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -23.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.2% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.