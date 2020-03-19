The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) makes -18.54% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is -39.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $150.00 and a high of $250.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The GS stock was last observed hovering at around $158.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -18.65% off its average median price target of $259.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.85% off the consensus price target high of $367.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are 22.21% higher than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $140.02, the stock is -29.08% and -37.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.47 million and changing -11.75% at the moment leaves the stock -34.56% off its SMA200. GS registered -30.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -35.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $221.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $213.75.

The stock witnessed a -39.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.60%, and is -18.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.42% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has around 38300 employees, a market worth around $55.21B and $54.91B in sales. and $54.91B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.67 and Fwd P/E is 5.13. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -6.65% and -44.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6 with sales reaching $9.39B over the same period. The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.40% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Top Institutional Holders

1,78ForThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), with 4.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 77.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 394.33M, and float is at 340.87M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 76.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.93 million shares valued at $5.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.21% of the GS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 20.06 million shares valued at $4.61 billion to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.81 million shares representing 5.73% and valued at over $4.55 billion, while Berkshire Hathaway, Inc holds 3.47% of the shares totaling 12.0 million with a market value of $2.76 billion.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 9 times.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -29.88% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.91.