The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Cerner Corporation (CERN), Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) shares are -18.42% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.01% or -$2.5 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.41% and -22.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 22, 2019, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the CERN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, UBS had Initiated the stock as a Buy on November 26, 2019. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the CERN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $59.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $78.53. The forecasts give the Cerner Corporation stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $64.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 29.56% or 6.45%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.40% in the current quarter to $0.7, up from the $0.61 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.15, up 3.20% from $2.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.73 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.53 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,727,782 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,805,710. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 413,918 and 400,419 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trigg Donald, a Exec. VP, Strategic Growth at the company, sold 17,400 shares worth $1.37 million at $78.94 per share on Feb 07. The EVP, CLO & Secretary had earlier sold another 188,780 CERN shares valued at $15.1 million on Feb 11. The shares were sold at $80.00 per share. Battaglioli Michael R. (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 10,000 shares at $79.40 per share on Feb 06 for a total of $794000.0 while NAUGHTON MARC G, (Exec. VP & CFO) sold 176,000 shares on Feb 06 for $13.93 million with each share fetching $79.15.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ), on the other hand, is trading around $121.25 with a market cap of $27.75B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $224.24 and spell out a more modest performance – a 45.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 4 times at Constellation Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 12,824 shares. Insider sales totaled 151,102 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 18.88M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.90% with a share float percentage of 151.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellation Brands Inc. having a total of 1,379 institutions that hold shares in the company.