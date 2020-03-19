The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD), Lennar Corporation (LEN)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) shares are -50.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -10.97% or -$3.95 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -50.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.55% and -40.01% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the DD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Gordon Haskett had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 14, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the DD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $64.35. The forecasts give the DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock a price target range of $91.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.77% or 17.79%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.7, down from the $0.9 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.68, down -0.60% from $3.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.8 and $1.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.12 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 732,987 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 96,626. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 50,461 and 35,118 in purchases and sales respectively.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), on the other hand, is trading around $30.92 with a market cap of $10.82B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $69.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 55.6% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.22 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Feb 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $29.36 billion from $29.46 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.48 billion, significantly lower than the $1.69 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.4 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 47 times at Lennar Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 662,210 shares. Insider sales totaled 611,968 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.53M shares after the latest sales, with 4.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.20% with a share float percentage of 281.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lennar Corporation having a total of 898 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.06 million shares worth more than $1.73 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 24.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.36 billion and represent 8.90% of shares outstanding.