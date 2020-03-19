The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) shares are 7.01% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.54% or -$0.26 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.74% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -6.33% down YTD and 7.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 14.19% and 0.02% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 12, 2019, Edward Jones recommended the HRL stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Underperform on October 25, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.30 to suggest that the HRL stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.78. The forecasts give the Hormel Foods Corporation stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -0.56% or -37.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.20% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.74, up 2.80% from $1.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 70 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,227,763 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 820,688. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 413,438 and 249,002 in purchases and sales respectively.

Connor Patrick J, a Group Vice President at the company, sold 15,685 shares worth $696481.0 at $44.40 per share on Jan 10. The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 HRL shares valued at $223363.0 on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $44.67 per share. Murano Elsa A (Director) sold 4,519 shares at $44.70 per share on Jan 10 for a total of $201999.0 while VORPAHL LARRY L, (Group Vice President) sold 75,519 shares on Jan 09 for $3.38 million with each share fetching $44.70.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR), on the other hand, is trading around $137.34 with a market cap of $30.64B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $136.94 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.29% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DLR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.73 million. This represented a 98.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $787.46 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.67 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.51 billion, significantly higher than the $1.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.42 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 66 times at Digital Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 1,038,596 shares. Insider sales totaled 108,012 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 85.71k shares after the latest sales, with -21.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 208.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 1,060 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 34.18 million shares worth more than $4.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 25.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.06 billion and represent 12.21% of shares outstanding.