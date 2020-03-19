Industry

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)

By Richard Addington

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) shares are -43.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -17.83% or -$0.46 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.22% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -44.50% down YTD and -37.46% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.87% and -31.39% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 07, 2019, Canaccord Genuity recommended the IAG stock is a Hold, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Resumed the stock as a Sector Perform on December 05, 2019.

The stock currently trades at $2.12 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.65. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 72.29.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -250.00% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.09, up 6.00% from $0.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.14 for the next year.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.63 with a market cap of $97.96M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.95 and spell out a more modest performance – a 67.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GPOR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.7 billion. This represented a -503.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $281.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$11.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.76 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.88 billion from $5.84 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $126.2 million while total current assets were at $305.88 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $723.99 million, significantly lower than the $786.27 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$1.08 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Gulfport Energy Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 193,311 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.78M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 143.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gulfport Energy Corporation having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company.

