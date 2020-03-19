The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI), HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) shares are -61.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.20% or -$0.84 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -58.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -33.99% and -57.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 13, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the SBGI stock is a Neutral, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the SBGI stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.13. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 66.69.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -54.40% in the current quarter to $0.06, down from the $0.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.14, up 65.60% from $0.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 47 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,470,763 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,128,848. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,143,936 and 427,169 in purchases and sales respectively.

SMITH DAVID D, a Executive Chairman at the company, bought 395,000 shares worth $21.76 million at $55.10 per share on Jul 10. The Vice President had earlier bought another 300,000 SBGI shares valued at $4.06 million on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $13.54 per share. MARKS STEVEN M (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold 3,000 shares at $53.78 per share on Jun 24 for a total of $161325.0 while MCCANNA LAWRENCE E, (Director) sold 2,000 shares on Jun 20 for $106324.0 with each share fetching $53.16.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC), on the other hand, is trading around $22.26 with a market cap of $4.10B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 58.23% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at HollyFrontier Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 673,607 shares. Insider sales totaled 256,341 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.26M shares after the latest sales, with 96.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.80% with a share float percentage of 160.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HollyFrontier Corporation having a total of 787 institutions that hold shares in the company.