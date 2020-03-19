These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) shares are -73.91% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -24.71% or -$0.65 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is -74.84% down YTD and -66.89% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -38.32% and -55.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the AM stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the AM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.90. The forecasts give the Antero Midstream Corporation stock a price target range of $11.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.0% or 50.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -231.80% in the current quarter to $0.22, up from the $0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.91, up 26.90% from -$0.8 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,264,019 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 88,536,450. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,013,007 and 51,022 in purchases and sales respectively.

Yoo K. Phil, sold 97,395 shares worth $589279.0 at $6.05 per share on Dec 16. The insider had earlier sold another 50,000 AM shares valued at $179800.0 on Mar 09. The shares were sold at $3.60 per share. Yoo K. Phil sold 20,000 shares at $4.45 per share on Dec 03 for a total of $88948.0 while KAGAN PETER, (Director) sold 22,965,437 shares on Nov 12 for $149.73 million with each share fetching $6.52.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), on the other hand, is trading around $29.50 with a market cap of $7.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $77.08 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LYV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $785.37 million. This represented a 72.82% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.83 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.79 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.98 billion from $9.97 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $469.78 million, significantly lower than the $941.59 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $146.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 1,131,790 shares. Insider sales totaled 153,182 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 72.72M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 140.61M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. having a total of 645 institutions that hold shares in the company.