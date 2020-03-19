These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF), Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) shares are -57.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.09% or -$2.74 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +38.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.39% down YTD and -60.55% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -30.50% and -64.50% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 08, 2020, Goldman recommended the BHF stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $16.70 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $41.91. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 60.15.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 12.00% in the current quarter to $2.19, up from the $1.98 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.53, down -1.70% from $5.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.75 and $2.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 147,737 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 14,593. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 93,589 and 14,266 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shouvlin Patrick J., a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $100700.0 at $20.14 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 BHF shares valued at $114150.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $22.83 per share. Spehar Edward A. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought 5,000 shares at $24.32 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $121624.0 while DeBiase Christine M., (EVP, Chief Admin Officer & GC) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 10 for $122966.0 with each share fetching $24.59.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.69 with a market cap of $169.56M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 91.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tellurian Inc. (TELL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TELL’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $39.99 million. This represented a -337.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.14 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.16 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $382.32 million from $394.11 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$113.01 million, significantly lower than the -$103.75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$161.09 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 8 times at Tellurian Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,590,886 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 144.74M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.80% with a share float percentage of 99.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tellurian Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.09 million shares worth more than $66.16 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.51 million and represent 2.73% of shares outstanding.